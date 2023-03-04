Mangrove Partners Decreases Holdings in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD)

Mangrove Partners decreased its position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,100 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 820,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BRD opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Profile

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

