Mangrove Partners Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXR)

Mangrove Partners raised its stake in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,210 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 611,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the period.

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAXR opened at $0.20 on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.