Mangrove Partners Has $2.11 Million Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) by 403.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,684 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners owned 1.12% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 102.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALPA opened at $10.08 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

