Mangrove Partners Increases Holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR)

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,987 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Price Performance

BSGAR stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

