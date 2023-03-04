Mangrove Partners Invests $622,000 in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 0.16% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,616,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 1,845.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 629,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 597,077 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,798,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 876.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 332,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 298,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Price Performance

Shares of YTPG opened at $9.95 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

