Mangrove Partners Purchases 444,291 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR)

Mangrove Partners raised its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $80,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $85,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 76.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,009,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of JGGCR stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

