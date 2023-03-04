Mangrove Partners Raises Stock Position in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR)

Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,761 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Nova Vision Acquisition were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 597,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

Nova Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVVR opened at $0.12 on Friday. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.