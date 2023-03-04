Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 73,005 shares traded.
Manhattan Scientifics Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile
Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.
