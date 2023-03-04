Manifold Finance Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $18.27 or 0.00081707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

