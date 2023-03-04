Manifold Finance Price Down 28% Over Last Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $998,276.40 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for $18.67 or 0.00083530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

