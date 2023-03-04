Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 38.8% in February

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGMLF opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral resources properties. Its projects include Douay Gold, NI-43-101 Resource and Preliminary Metallurgy. The company was founded on June 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

