Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $309.45 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.29 and its 200 day moving average is $282.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

