Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Maris-Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ MTEK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 37,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Maris-Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
About Maris-Tech
