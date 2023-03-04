Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 37,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Maris-Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

