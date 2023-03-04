Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 508,079 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $72,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Black Knight by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $58.84 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

