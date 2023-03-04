Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,037 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $78,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group Profile

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.