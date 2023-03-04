Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059,019 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.46% of First Horizon worth $56,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,416,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

