Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1,658.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,139 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.21% of Sensata Technologies worth $68,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $165,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of ST stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.