Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 452,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.71% of Skyworks Solutions worth $97,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

