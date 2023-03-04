Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,446,640 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,733,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446,640 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $62,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

