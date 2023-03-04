Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 2,196,323 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196,323 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $53,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 589,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 47,812 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 38.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 131,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 97.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,195,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 305,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.