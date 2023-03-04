Marshall Wace LLP Sells 20,486 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SFGet Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.53% of Stifel Financial worth $84,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Stifel Financial by 52.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,380,000 after acquiring an additional 801,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 393,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $22,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 139.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $67.37 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

