Marshall Wace LLP Sells 20,486 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.53% of Stifel Financial worth $84,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Stifel Financial by 52.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,380,000 after acquiring an additional 801,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 393,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $22,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 139.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $67.37 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

