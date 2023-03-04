Marshall Wace LLP Sells 326,408 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 326,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $80,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $48,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $269.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.69. The company has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

