Marshall Wace LLP Sells 5,666 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.26% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $64,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,373,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.7% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 481,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,678 shares of company stock worth $17,441,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $264.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.57 and a 200 day moving average of $222.93. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

