Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 466.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $270.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

