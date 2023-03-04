Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $24,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $172.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day moving average is $178.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

