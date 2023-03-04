Martingale Asset Management L P Has $10.72 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.36% of NewMarket worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 12,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $353.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.36. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $370.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

