Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $20,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.90.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of ESS stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average is $231.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

