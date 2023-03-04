Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,514 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.44% of AXIS Capital worth $18,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,583,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after buying an additional 121,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXS. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $60.58 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

