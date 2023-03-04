Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $65,112,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of SO opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

