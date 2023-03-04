Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 50,656 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,656 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

