Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$19.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.87 per share, with a total value of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,510,695. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

