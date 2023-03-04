Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

