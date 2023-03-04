Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.54.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

