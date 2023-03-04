Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.54.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

