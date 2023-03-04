Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.00.
Masimo Stock Up 1.4 %
MASI opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average is $149.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo
In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
