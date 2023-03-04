Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Masimo Stock Up 1.4 %

MASI opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average is $149.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile



Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

