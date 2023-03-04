Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Wendi Murdoch Sells 500 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) Director Wendi Murdoch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $20,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Citigroup cut their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.