Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

