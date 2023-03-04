Matthew Madsen Sells 240,000 Shares of Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Stock

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Rating) insider Matthew Madsen sold 240,000 shares of Garda Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.91), for a total transaction of A$321,600.00 ($217,297.30).
Garda Property Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
Garda Property Group Company Profile
