Matthew Madsen Sells 240,000 Shares of Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Stock

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Rating) insider Matthew Madsen sold 240,000 shares of Garda Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.91), for a total transaction of A$321,600.00 ($217,297.30).

Garda Property Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Get Garda Property Group alerts:

Garda Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.