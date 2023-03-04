Matthew W. Janzaruk Sells 160 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $21,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,158 shares in the company, valued at $159,039.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

PG stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

