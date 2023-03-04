Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

AVID has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.45. 223,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 122.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after buying an additional 2,977,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after buying an additional 1,330,348 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

