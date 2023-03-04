Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of MPW opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

