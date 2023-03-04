Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

