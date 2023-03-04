Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Announces Earnings Results

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 280.14%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

