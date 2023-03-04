Memex (CVE:OEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Memex Inc. (CVE:OEE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Memex Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Memex Company Profile

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN Tempus, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing productivity metrics, including overall equipment effectiveness in real time.

