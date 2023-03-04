Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Merus by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Merus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

