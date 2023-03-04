Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.71.
Merus Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of MRUS stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81.
Merus Company Profile
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
