Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $45.80 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00012147 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $45.80 million and $314,168.49 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004477 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,982,194 coins and its circulating supply is 16,968,423 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

