MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,746 shares of company stock worth $3,523,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

