Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives $0.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

MYBUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

Shares of MYBUF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

