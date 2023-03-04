MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 78,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.