MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 13,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 93.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,022,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,656,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,622,000 after acquiring an additional 128,228 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

